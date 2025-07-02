Lilleshall signs pledge to champion mental health in sport

Backed by former professional footballers Anton Ferdinand and Marvin Sordell, the campaign urges individuals and organisations across the sporting world to move away from outdated, stigmatising terminology and embrace a more positive, inclusive approach to mental health.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, said: “We are proud to be a part of this vital movement. The way we talk about mental health in sport has a real impact on people’s lives, and by signing the Mad Headlines pledge, we are making a clear statement that we support positive change. Language matters, and this is one step toward building a more supportive sporting culture for everyone.”

Sport in Mind pledge. Picture: Lilleshall

As part of its pledge, Lilleshall has received a practical guide to inclusive communication and resources designed to raise awareness and encourage others within the industry to follow suit.

Neil Harris, CEO and Founder of Sport in Mind, said: "Thank you to Lilleshall for signing our Mad Headlines pledge, we are delighted to be supported by our partners in such an important campaign. Sports media plays a huge role in shaping culture- and with that comes responsibility. With the support of the Lilleshall team, we are able to educate the sporting community on the power of words and the stigma attached to harmful language that can prevent people asking for help. By working together on this we can create long lasting change in how mental health is portrayed in sport."

To learn more about the Mad Headlines campaign or to sign the pledge, visit: sportinmind.org/mad-headlines

For more information about Lilleshall, please visit its website: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc