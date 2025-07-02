Discover new skills and community spirit at Shrewsbury Indoor Market’s summer workshop series

Running on quieter Thursdays throughout the summer, the workshops are designed to offer something for everyone—from jewellery-making and knitting to painting and flower arranging. Each session is led by one of the market’s talented traders, providing participants with a unique opportunity to learn directly from the experts who bring the market to life.

Summer Workshop Line-Up Hosted in Partnership with Gindifferent.

With Love – Knitting and Crochet Workshop

Thursday 10th July

Aroma Quartz – House Plant and Pot Painting Workshop

Thursday 17th July | 12:30-2:30

The Flower Shed – Flower Arranging Workshop

Thursday 24th July | 12:30-2:30 | £40

Silverlicious – Silver Jewellery Workshop

Thursday 31st July

Studio Yi – Stained Glass - Held in their own studio. limited to 2 tickets per day session.

“Hosting these workshops is all about bringing the community together, learning something new, and celebrating the brilliant traders who make Shrewsbury Indoor Market such a special place,” said Harriet, Market Hall Development Group. “It’s also a wonderful way to unwind, meet new people, and get to know the traders behind the stalls.”

Tickets can be booked by visiting the traders directly in the market or via their individual websites.

This initiative aims to make the most of the quieter Thursdays, offering a welcoming and mindful escape from the hustle and bustle of the weekend crowds. It’s the perfect opportunity to slow down, pick up a new skill, and discover the stories behind the local businesses that make up the heart of Shrewsbury’s thriving market community.

For more information, visit the market, follow @markethallshrewsbury on social media, or contact the traders listed above.