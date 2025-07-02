Copper is the renewal of Britain’s Infrastructure

The landmark strategy, which pledges at least £9 billion annually to renew the UK’s public sector estates, addresses crumbling buildings and ensures projects are efficiently planned and delivered. Backed by £725 billion in long-term funding, it promises modernised infrastructure that enhances safety, functionality, and resilience.

CuSP highlights copper’s unmatched performance, durability, and environmental benefits as essential for achieving these objectives. Its antimicrobial properties, corrosion resistance, and high thermal and electrical conductivity contribute to safer, healthier, and more efficient public facilities. The EPA has approved copper alloy surfaces to kill more than 99.9% of bacteria within two hours, enhancing water safety and improving environments in public spaces.

Copper’s fire resistance, structural integrity, and infinite recyclability make it a key material for resilient and sustainable infrastructure. With a melting point of 1,085°C, copper offers unparalleled safety in both public and residential buildings, reducing risks from outdated non-combustible materials such as plastics.

Copper Image. Picture: Copper Sustainability Partnership

As the UK pivots towards sustainable economic growth, copper’s role in renewable energy systems, low-carbon heating, and a circular economy becomes increasingly vital. Infinitely recyclable and resource-efficient, copper minimises waste and supports the transition to a net-zero economy. From wind turbines and solar panels to electric vehicle charging infrastructure, copper is critical for renewable energy solutions. Its superior thermal and electrical conductivity also makes it ideal for innovative low carbon heating systems, enabling homes and public buildings to meet stringent energy efficiency standards.

Becky Wood, CEO of the National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA), stated: “Strategic preventative maintenance is crucial for resilient public services. Copper’s proven benefits align perfectly with this approach, ensuring efficient delivery and long-term value for taxpayers.

“Copper’s integration is essential to enhancing public health by eliminating outdated and unsafe materials, like plastic. It offers cleaner, safer environments, ensures uninterrupted energy and water systems, and is a durable, fire-safe material.”

The establishment of NISTA provides a framework for effective implementation of the strategy. CuSP is eager to collaborate with NISTA to embed copper at the heart of the UK’s green rebuild, aligning with government goals for sustainable development and regulatory compliance.