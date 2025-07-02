Armed Forces Day takes Ellesmere by storm

Events organised by The Ellesmere and District Royal British Legion included the traditional Armed Forces Day flag raising at the town hall, attended by forces veterans and the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Jane Trowbridge; recitals by children at Ellesmere Primary School; cameo appearances by Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle lookalikes; performances by 1940s-style singers The Ronnies; a tribute to the Royal Air Force by Shaun Higgins; and a display of Lindy Hop and swing dancing.

Bob McBride, Branch Chairman of the Royal British Legion said: “Armed Forces Day pays respect to serving personnel, veterans and their families, and we did them proud in Ellesmere. Without a doubt everyone enjoyed all aspects of the day, and the touch of class from the quartet in the town was superb.”

Ellesmere also welcomed a quartet from the Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra. The quartet, made of serving personnel of the Household Division, and including viola player William Woodbridge, the son of Ellesmere Mayor Cllr Liz Woodbridge, entertained the crowds with a selection of classical and popular music around the town. They also played guests into the town hall for a lavish 1940s afternoon tea party laid on by volunteers from Severn Hospice.

Charles de Gaulle lookalike. Picture: Jayne Gough

Cllr Woodbridge said: “The Ellesmere and District Branch of the Royal British Legion worked hard to put on a memorable day for the town of Ellesmere. The quartet usually plays before royalty at investitures at Buckingham Palace and Windsor castle, or for major events such as the late Queen’s jubilee concert and the recent coronation of King Charles III, so it was a huge honour to hear them play here in Ellesmere.”

Ian Williams of the Royal British Legion. Picture: Jayne Gough