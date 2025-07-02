A local approach to building business connections

“We were chatting one day about how there wasn’t any networking in town anymore,” says Denise. “We realised we were travelling outside of Drayton to meet businesses, and we thought, why not bring it back here? There’s a real need for it.”

An Informal and Inclusive Environment

One of the key features of Pure Networking is its informal approach. The meetings are designed to create opportunities for genuine connections. “We wanted each meeting to have maximum opportunity for people to speak and get to know each other,” Denise explains. “Each person introduces themselves and their business, and they can also bring a problem they’re working on or ask for help.”

The group is open to businesses of all sizes, but it’s mostly small businesses at the moment. The goal is to create a local network that helps businesses grow and collaborate, all while making sure everyone has a chance to speak and be heard.

The Pure Networking team aims to create an inclusive atmosphere, and they also offer a private Facebook group for businesses that have attended meetings to continue networking online.

Pure Networking in Market Drayton

The Power of Networking: Building Relationships and Trust

Denise has over 26 years of experience in networking, and she believes the benefits are undeniable. “Networking has been vital in growing the businesses I’ve developed and sold,” she says. “It’s not just about making business connections; it’s about growing relationships. When people know what you do, they refer you to their contacts. And it keeps your business in the forefront of people’s minds.”

Though Pure Networking is still in its early days, there are already signs of success. “A number of businesses are growing from the connections made at Pure Networking,” Denise shares. “We don’t have specific examples yet, but we’re definitely seeing the potential.”

A Welcoming and Supportive Community

Pure Networking meets the second Tuesday of each month from 10:30 am to 12 pm at The Hideout in Market Drayton. The space is informal and inviting, and Denise stresses that the goal is to create an environment that is welcoming for everyone, even those hesitant about attending. “We’re hosted in the back room of The Hideout, and it’s a nice space for people to connect over a cuppa or hot chocolate,” Denise explains. “We want it to feel comfortable and not intimidating.”

Members of the group also have the opportunity to support one another in specific areas of expertise. “We’ve had members offer help with things like websites, and we’ve benefited from Creative Drayton meetings where speakers shared insights on social media and cybersecurity,” says Denise.

Building Partnerships and Engaging with the Community

Pure Networking isn’t just about business connections—it’s also about giving back to the community. The group has forged partnerships with Market Drayton Rotary, who are keen to support local businesses. “Businesses can become corporate members of Rotary, helping with their community engagement or just giving back a bit,” Denise explains.

To get the most out of the meetings, Denise recommends following up with connections after the sessions. “It’s really beneficial to have conversations between meetings, not just rely on the 90 minutes each month,” she advises.

Looking Ahead: Growing Pure Networking in Market Drayton

As Pure Networking continues to grow, Denise hopes to see more of the town’s businesses get involved. “It would be great to see more presence in town and for local businesses to get to know us better. We’re excited about the possibility of joint initiatives to allow the local community to meet us and find out how they can support local businesses.”

Meeting Details: