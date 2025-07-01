Yellow Ribbon welcomes 200,000 visitors at Halfway House with eco-friendly upgrade

Since taking on the Wrekin's Halfway House site in 2024, Yellow Ribbon has seen over 200,000 people engage with the space. Drawn by its unique blend of community, creativity, and connection with nature. Now, thanks to a grant from Severn Trent’s Community Fund, one of the site’s biggest barriers has been overcome: the lack of accessible outdoor facilities.

The installation of a Kazuba waterless, chemical-free, off-grid eco-toilet has transformed access to the site, making it possible to host a wider range of inclusive events, classes, and programmes, all powered by nature.

“The funding has transformed how we use Halfway House,” said Laura Hollie, Community Development Lead at Yellow Ribbon. “It’s made the space more welcoming and inclusive, and we can now confidently invite everyone in, from young children to older visitors and people with accessibility needs.”

Halfway House. Picture: Yellow Ribbon

With this new infrastructure in place, the charity has expanded its offerings. Over recent months, Halfway House has hosted nature-based education for young people, woodcraft workshops, family fun days, wildlife monitoring, music sessions, and more, all designed to promote wellbeing, connection, and second chances.

“This isn’t just a refreshment stop anymore,” Hollie added. “It’s a place where people reconnect with nature, with community, and with themselves.”

Gemma Roe of WooWoo Waterless Toilets, the British Firm who supply of the Kazuba unit, praised the project’s wider impact:

Laura Hollie. Picture: WooWoo Waterless Toilets

“There’s something really magical about what Yellow Ribbon has created. This shows how the right infrastructure, (even something as simple as a toilet) can unlock so much potential for inclusive, off-grid community projects.”

With momentum building, Yellow Ribbon is now planning the next phase of development at Halfway House. This includes expanding alternative education programmes, developing sensory gardens and wildlife areas, and launching new volunteering and youth engagement initiatives.

“Every improvement helps us create more opportunities! Especially for those who’ve previously been excluded or overlooked,” Laura Hollie said.

Group activities. Picture: WooWoo Waterless Toilets

We are inviting the community to attend our family fun day events that are on throughout the Summer to include 26 July our Summer Fayre event for music, circus skills, refreshments and fun.

Please see our website: Halfwayhouseonthewrekin.co.uk for more information."