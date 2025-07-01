Wynnstay reports encouraging first half results

One of the most important actions Wynnstay took in the first half of the financial year was the launch of Project Genesis. This is the Group-wide operational change programme, will help to drive increased profitability.

Alk Brand, CEO of Wynnstay Group Plc

Market conditions were generally more favourable than last year, with firmer farmgate prices in key sectors and good weather conditions in the spring planting season, in sharp contrast to the prior year. These better conditions helped to support farmer sentiment despite the ongoing uncertainties around governmental policy.

The Group is trading in line with full-year market expectations and should deliver a stronger overall performance for FY25 compared to FY24, as anticipated. The Group remains in a strong financial position, with a robust balance sheet and good cash flows, which supports its positive view of prospects.

Alk Brand, Chief Executive Officer of Wynnstay Group Plc, commented: “The Group has delivered a strong recovery in the first half, with the improved profitability reflecting the benefits of our operational initiatives. The new management team is now in place and is delivering improvements, supported by a clear plan and strong leadership focus. Project Genesis is progressing well, current trading is encouraging, and the Group remains well-positioned to achieve market expectations for the full year.”