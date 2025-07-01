Telford Steam Railway Model and Collectors Exhibition 2025

Please note the entrance ticket included access to all of the Steam Railways attractions. Please ask for exhibition only option. Featuring at least 18 layouts, displays plus trade support. Standard gauge steam, narrow gauge tram and miniature train rides. Cafe, souvenir and second hand book stall. Event Sponsor - Dave Angell Trains.

Working scale model railways and collectable displays.

Main hall exhibits

Featuring layouts in gauges from N to O including modern and vintage manufacturers.

Collectables including model buses, lego, Meccano and vintage toys

Model engineering display and ride on trains*

Steam Railways welcome comittee

Narrow Gauge Steam Tram

Our resident model railway display.

Standard gauge trains in operation all day.

Tea rooms, shop, trade support, second hand book sales, museum and free parking.

*The event is taking place at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway, one ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.

Season tickets and discount passes are not accepted at this event.