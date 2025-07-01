Telford Steam Railway Model and Collectors Exhibition 2025
Joins us at our model exhibition and collectables gala on 27 July. The event is at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway, a few hundred metres apart. Expect excellent model railways, vintage toys and collectables as well as trade support. Also our resident steam loco and arrow gauge tram will be in operation. Plenty of other activities including miniature ride on railway, society shop, the resident model layouts and refurbished cafe
Please note the entrance ticket included access to all of the Steam Railways attractions. Please ask for exhibition only option. Featuring at least 18 layouts, displays plus trade support. Standard gauge steam, narrow gauge tram and miniature train rides. Cafe, souvenir and second hand book stall. Event Sponsor - Dave Angell Trains.
Working scale model railways and collectable displays.
Featuring layouts in gauges from N to O including modern and vintage manufacturers.
Collectables including model buses, lego, Meccano and vintage toys
Model engineering display and ride on trains*
Narrow Gauge Steam Tram
Our resident model railway display.
Standard gauge trains in operation all day.
Tea rooms, shop, trade support, second hand book sales, museum and free parking.
*The event is taking place at Horsehay Village Hall and Telford Steam Railway, one ticket covers entry to all but the miniature railway. The two sites are a few hundred metres walk apart.
Season tickets and discount passes are not accepted at this event.