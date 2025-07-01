Summer Fun in Market Drayton - bringing the community together

On Saturday, 12 July, join us outside the Market Hall for a lively celebration designed to bring people of all ages together for fun, laughter, and connection.

What to expect:

Exciting Sports & Games

Live Entertainment showcasing local talent

Family-friendly Activities to keep the kids entertained

And much more—all completely free to enjoy!

Summer Fun in Market Drayton. Picture: Make It Market Drayton

Whether you’re a child, a parent, or a grandparent, there’s something here for everyone. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the summer sun while connecting with friends and neighbours.

Don’t miss the monthly Artisan Market

While you’re at the event, don’t forget to explore the Artisan Market right outside the Market Hall. You’ll find a fantastic array of handmade crafts, local produce, unique gifts, and tasty treats—an ideal way to support our talented local makers.

Summer Fun in Market Drayto

Health & Wellbeing Hub

This year, the Summer Fun event is proud to host several local community groups with tables focused on health and wellbeing. Among them is the Shropshire Community Blood Pressure Checks Project, represented by volunteer champion Karen Glass. Visitors can learn about the importance of monitoring blood pressure, pick up free advice, and even get a check on the spot.

These groups will be on hand to share valuable information, answer questions, and help you discover ways to live a healthier lifestyle.

Summer Fun in Market Drayto

‍Get involved!

We’re always on the lookout for friendly volunteers to help run games, support activities, and make this event truly special. Whether you can spare an hour or more, your contribution will be warmly welcomed.

If you’d like to volunteer, find out more, or get involved in future events, please get in touch with us makeitmarketdrayton.com

Let’s come together to make this Summer Fun event a memorable day for Market Drayton! We look forward to seeing you there.