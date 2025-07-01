Students raise thousands for local charities through inspiring fundraising efforts

As part of their Welsh Baccalaureate qualification and the Global Community Project, Uniformed Public Service (UPS) learners volunteered their time to back a variety of meaningful initiatives.

Their efforts benefited organisations such as the Domestic Abuse Safety Unit (DASU) in Shotton and the Teenage Cancer Trust. Fundraising events included a ‘Battle of Bala Lake’ canoeing challenge, sponsored walks, and friendly netball games between staff and students.

UPS students have raised thousands for charity. Picture: Coleg Cambria

They also helped collect up to £4,000 for the Royal British Legion, bringing their total contribution to the Armed Forces charity to over £35,000 in the past ten years.

Tutor Jason Ferguson said: “Every year the students and staff go over and above to raise as much as they can for charity, and this year was no different.

“I can’t thank them enough; this money will be distributed to the organisations over the coming months and will have a big impact on our community.”

Fellow UPS lecturer Lucy Roberts added: “I am immensely proud of our incredible students and dedicated staff for their remarkable efforts in raising thousands of pounds for local causes.

“Through a wide range of creative and daring fundraising activities and heartfelt events, they have shown not only generosity but also true community spirit and compassion.

“Their determination, teamwork, and commitment to making a difference are truly inspiring. Every pound raised is a testament to their hard work and selflessness, and the positive impact they’ve made on the lives of others is something we can all take pride in.

“This achievement reflects the very best of who we are as a college.”