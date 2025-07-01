Next Super Sunday Clean-up for Ludlow!

An initiative from the Ludlow Town Regeneration Group back in 2024 has become a regular, well-supported and welcomed event with an ever-growing troop of volunteers turning out for the Super Sunday Clean-up sessions.

Clean-up Team. Picture: Phil White

The pattern of these clean-ups is now firmly set so they take place in advance of the town’s big festivals: in May, prior to the Spring Food Festival, in July prior to the Concerts in the Castle, in September before the big Food Festival and in November for the Winter Festival and Christmas Lights Switch-on.

Carmel Wilson, who leads the Super Sundays with Tracey Richardson, is delighted at their continue success. “I never doubted the idea was a good one,” she said, “as it made an immediate and visual difference to the town centre. What I didn’t expect was the amount of enthusiasm it generated – and continues to do so!”

Anyone wishing to join the Super Sunday for the July clean-up can turn up on the 13th with their buckets and mops and brooms for 11am at Taste No.1 for a coffee before heading off to give the town some TLC.