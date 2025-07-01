Newtown & District Male Voice Choir to perform this weekend

At the concert, the choir will be performing a variety of songs from their repertoire. They will be conducted by Musical Director Sarah Astley-Davies and accompanied by Accompanist John Evans. The choir will also be sharing some photos and stories from their recent tour to Ireland.

Local saxophone quartet ‘Reed Between the Lines’ will also be performing at the concert as guest artists.

Newtown Male Voice Choir

Tickets are £7.50, and are available by emailing Claire-Hughes@hotmail.co.uk.

Alternatively, message the choir’s Facebook page - facebook.com/newtownmalevoicechoir - or speak to any choir member to reserve your tickets. Tickets will also be available on the door on the night.

Don’t miss this wonderful evening of music and memories!