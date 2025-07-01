MyWorkwear debuts dress from University of Wolverhampton fashion project

Speaking of the experience, Hannah said: “My experience of designing for MyWorkwear was challenging at first, but once I really got into it, the ideas started flowing and the design process followed naturally. Samples played a big part in my process as I needed to try different looks all over the dress, plus different patterns.”

MyWorkwear's Sales Office Manager, Lauren Chandler, models the recycled dress. Picture: MyWorkwear

She continued, “I have enjoyed this project as it really challenged my creativeness! Learning about all the different roles it takes to run MyWorkwear showed me how much you really do need a confident team behind you which is exactly what I had at The University of Wolverhampton!”

The dress debuted at the counties 25th Shropshire Chamber Awards where Gwynneth Slavin of the Chamber said: “I was absolutely blown away by the dress. Who knew that old workwear could be used so creatively to make something so beautiful! Everyone who saw it was impressed by the skills and imagination used to bring the dress to life”.

The MyWorkwear Team at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards

As long time supporters of the university, and sponsors of their race team, James Worthington, Co-Owner at MyWorkwear said: “Working with the fashion students at the University of Wolverhampton has been a real highlight for us. Their creativity, skill and fresh perspective on using workwear sustainably genuinely impressed us. We’re passionate about supporting local talent, so it was a pleasure to give students the chance to take on a live brief”

The MyWorkwear team will be showcasing the dress in their offices and at future local and industry events.