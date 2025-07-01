Market Drayton Tigers FC: More than just football

“What are some of the benefits for children who join the club?” Amy Clews, MD Tigers Club Welfare Officer, explains: “There are huge benefits for children including health benefits from being active, life skills working in teams and individually, decision-making skills, plus also the opportunity to meet people they may not normally, building friendships and support groups.”

Football is a particularly powerful tool for building confidence and life skills, especially for younger players and girls. When asked why, Amy shares: “Football is a powerful tool for building confidence as it allows like-minded people to get to know each other in a safe and fun setting, fostering teamwork, communication, resilience and problem-solving, all while promoting physical and mental wellbeing.”

market drayton tigers fc

The club prides itself on being inclusive, welcoming children of all abilities, genders, and backgrounds. Training is tailored to suit individual needs, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to participate and develop at their own pace.

Recently, MD Tigers introduced a youth club and a virtual reality session focused on knife crime awareness. “Knife crime and anti-social behaviour are becoming a huge problem, especially in teenagers and young adults, and especially in males,” Amy explains. “We felt that as we have a captive audience of predominantly boys, it would be a great opportunity to tackle this issue as well as others we have planned.”

“What impact do you hope the knife crime awareness sessions will have on the young players?” Amy responds, “We’re hoping it will have given them some starting tools to make the right decisions if faced with this kind of situation. Also, they have the opportunity to ask questions in a controlled environment they may not have felt they could ask anyone else.”

In addition to football, the club has planned fun activity days featuring sports such as zorbing, tennis, and fencing. “Football isn’t the only sport there is, and it’s always a good idea to have lots of different hobbies,” says Amy. “Football is also a seasonal sport, so it keeps children active out of season by offering the opportunity to find other activities they enjoy.”

These initiatives not only benefit the players but also strengthen the connection between the club, families, and the wider Market Drayton community. “It offers children who are not necessarily into football or currently involved the opportunity to try different activities whilst also introducing them to our club and what we offer,” Amy notes. “It also gives parents the chance to send their children to safe, controlled activities. It opens our doors for all to see what exciting experiences being part of our club can offer.”

For parents considering signing up their children to the Tiny Tigers or one of the youth teams, Amy offers reassurance: “Come and have a go, it is a no-pressure environment based around having fun whilst learning basic football skills.”

Looking at the club’s achievements over the years, there is much to be proud of. “As a club, we are very proud of the great reputation we have within the football world and just how many teams we currently have, allowing so many children to play. We hope to get bigger and bigger.”

For more information, contact Amy Clews, MD Tigers Club Welfare Officer, at 07730 594066.