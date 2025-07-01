Market Drayton ‘In Bloom’ Gardening Competition 2025 – enter now!

Organised by the Town Council, this annual event encourages residents, schools, and community groups to enhance our town’s beauty through horticultural creativity.

About the competition

The In Bloom Gardening Competition aims to:

Encourage community involvement in gardening and environmental projects.

Enhance the aesthetic appeal of Market Drayton for both residents and visitors.

Promote sustainable and eco-friendly gardening practices.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a budding enthusiast, there’s a category for everyone. Categories include:

Best Front Garden

Best Allotment

Best School Garden

Best Community Project

Best Wildlife-Friendly Garden

Closing Date for Entries: Friday, 11th July 2025

Judging Period: July 2025 (Entrants will be contacted once all applications have been received)

Awards Evening: September 2025 – A chance to celebrate achievements and share gardening tips

How to enter

To participate, please complete the application form and submit it to:

Address: Market Drayton Town Council, 18 Frogmore Road, Market Drayton, TF9 3AX

Email: admin@marketdrayton.gov.uk

Phone: 01630 653364

Application forms are available at the Town Hall or can be downloaded from the official website.

Why get involved?

Participating in the In Bloom Gardening Competition offers numerous benefits:

Community Engagement: Connect with neighbours and fellow gardening enthusiasts.

Environmental Impact: Contribute to a greener, more sustainable town.

Personal Satisfaction: Experience the joy of nurturing plants and creating beautiful spaces.

Recognition: Gain appreciation for your hard work and creativity.

Let’s make Market Drayton Bloom!

Join us in making Market Drayton a more beautiful and vibrant place to live. Whether you’re planting flowers, vegetables, or creating wildlife habitats, your efforts will help brighten our community. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this blooming celebration!





