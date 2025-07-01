Jazz Nights are back at Wem Town Hall

Jazz Night Hits All the Right Notes at Wem Town Hall

Wem Town Hall was swinging on Saturday night as the Jim Wynn Quartet brought a night of smooth rhythms, toe-tapping melodies, and classic charm to our stage. Taking the audience on a journey through the timeless Great American Songbook, the talented quartet delivered a stunning performance that had everyone swaying, smiling, and soaking up the jazz club atmosphere right here in Shropshire.

With a mix of old favourites and hidden gems, the Jim Wynn Quartet proved that live jazz is very much alive – and judging by the packed room and warm applause, it's something the town has been longing for.

Jazz Night. Picture: Wem Town Hall

Missed it? Don’t worry – jazz is here to stay!

We're delighted to announce that jazz nights are becoming a regular feature at Wem Town Hall. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the genre, it's a fantastic way to spend an evening.

Next up:

Join us for the next jazz night – full details and tickets available at: zurl.co/j7qkt

Let the music play on – and thank you to everyone who made Saturday such a special night. We can’t wait to welcome you back.