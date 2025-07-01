Hospice receives £2,000 donation from 10k race

The Bridgnorth 10k committee donated the four-figure sum – proceeds from last year’s hugely successful race – to Severn Hospice.

The independent charity cares for patients living with an incurable illness in its hospices in Shrewsbury, Telford and Newtown and in their homes.

As part of a partnership with the Bridgnorth 10k ,announced before the 2024 race, it was agreed that any profits generated would be donated to Severn Hospice.

The charity had its branding and heart logo on drinks bottles given to all 454 finishers of the 6.22-mile race.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to be donating this money to Severn Hospice.

Bridgnorth Running Club's Chairperson, Dan Morris, and 10k Race Director, Vicky Morris, presenting the £2000 cheque to Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser for Severn Hospice, accompanied by members of Bridgnorth Running Club.

“But it was only possible due to a record turnout of 454 finishers, and our generous sponsors.

“So a huge thank you to Stiltz, Adient, Sneyd Bentley Independent Financial Advisors, FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors, Nock Deighton Estate Agents, Bridgnorth Memorials, The Royle pub and Tanners Wines.

“With its shop on the High Street, the hospice is not only hugely popular but is a real hub of the community.

“So it feels right that the money is going to a local deserving cause that means something to local people.”

Preparations are well underway for this year’s event, which takes place om Sunday, 19 October. Entries, costing £25 for affiliated runners and £27 for unaffiliated runners, are available here: stuweb.co.uk/events/2025/10/19/4458/

Severn Hospice’s 32 stores – including one on Bridgnorth High Street, opposite where the race starts and finishes – raised £1.6 million towards the care it provides last year.

Nicky Green, senior community fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “Thank you to the Bridgnorth 10k, its community and sponsors.

“It is wonderful to have this support and the money will go directly towards caring for local people.

“As with so many of the sporting events that take place around the region and raise funds for us, this is a very popular event and we are so grateful to the organisers for their generosity.

“The hospice has been at the heart of the community for 35 years and that is thanks to organisations and supporters such as people like this.”