Founders sell Planet Doughnut after eight years

After founding the company in 2017 and growing it through its early years, husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor have sold their remaining 50 per cent stake to their business partners, the Delves family.



Since first investing in Planet Doughnut in 2020, the Delves have played a pivotal role in scaling operations - most notably through the acquisition of a new factory and the company’s expansion into wholesale supply.

"The Delves’ support has been vital for us as a business," said Rob Jones, managing director.

"The founders haven’t been involved in the day-to-day running of the business for the past 18 months.

"They decided to focus their efforts on opening a new brand that is directly competing with Planet Doughnut. This has caused some brand confusion but now that the founders have sold the business, Planet Doughnut can finally move forward with clear direction and unified leadership."

Planet Doughnut Doughnuts. Picture: Planet Doughnut

In May 2024, Planet Doughnut made the "strategic decision" to close its retail stores.

"Closing the stores was a decision that had to be made," Mr Jones added.

"We have plans to revisit retail later this year and are working on some exciting concepts to bring Planet Doughnut back to the high street. This is particularly important for our local community that have missed the brand presence in recent years."

Managing Director, Rob Jones & Head of Marketing, Alice Turnbull. Picture: Planet Doughnut

Director Harry Delves said: "The acquisition brings continuity, financial backing, and the ability to move decisively into the next stage of growth, under the continued leadership of managing director Rob Jones and his team."

Planet Doughnut Bakery, Battlefield, Shrewsbury. Picture: Planet Doughnut

