Flower club's 'Festival of Colour' a great success!
Shrewsbury Flower Club are delighted with their Festival of Colour at St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury in June. There was such buzz and excitement with so many visitors over the whole weekend, all giving amazing feedback. Thank you to everyone who came, you helped raise £2,300 of which £1,100 has been given to St Chad's Church. The remainder being used to help keep our 67 year old Flower Club in Shrewsbury, one of the best Flower Clubs around.
We were asked to do a people's choice and we are pleased to announce that there were three clear designs that were voted for. Our youngest member of the Club, Hannah and her daughter Molly with their fairy land window display. The Staircase by Jackie Charnock and Tina Carser, pictured above and Howard Franklin's natural English Country window display, with amazing flowers from the Shropshire Flower Company.
Thank you to all our sponsors, without you there would not have been a festival. Thank you to JVanVliet Birmingham for sponsoring and supplying great quality flowers. Thank you to everyone involved and thank you for visiting. It was a fabulous weekend of flowers.