Flower club's 'Festival of Colour' a great success!

We were asked to do a people's choice and we are pleased to announce that there were three clear designs that were voted for. Our youngest member of the Club, Hannah and her daughter Molly with their fairy land window display. The Staircase by Jackie Charnock and Tina Carser, pictured above and Howard Franklin's natural English Country window display, with amazing flowers from the Shropshire Flower Company.

Thank you to all our sponsors, without you there would not have been a festival. Thank you to JVanVliet Birmingham for sponsoring and supplying great quality flowers. Thank you to everyone involved and thank you for visiting. It was a fabulous weekend of flowers.

stunning staircase with a festival vibe by Jackie Charnock and Tina Carser. Picture: Jane Williams

Fairyland by Hannah and Molly Edwards. Picture: Jane Williams

English country garden by Howard Franklin. Picture: Jane Williams

Thoughtful memorial by Lynda McCormack. Picture: Jane Williams

Colourful pedestal by Anne Flint. Picture: Jane Williams