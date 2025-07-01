Eisteddfod audience will hear how Wales could become world peace champion

He will deliver the Academi Heddwch Peace Lecture taking place on Wednesday, 9 July at 1.15pm in the famous Llangollen Pavilion.

The special event coincides with two major milestones - the 10th anniversary of Wales’s Well-being of Future Generations Act and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Derek Walker, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, will have for an audience on the second day of this year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Mr Walker will explore the role that Cymru (Wales) has played — and can continue to play — in promoting peace, sustainability, and international cooperation.

He will stress that at a time when conflict, inequality, and climate instability dominate headlines, there has never been a more important moment to reflect on and renew our commitment to peace.

And he will share his thoughts on how we can build on the ambitious vision of Wales’s seven well-being goals to become a global beacon for peace, ensuring a fairer and more sustainable world for generations to come.

Derek Walker said: “Wales was the first country in the world to legislate for the well-being of future generations, setting out a bold vision of a fairer, greener, and more peaceful world. As we mark this important anniversary, I look forward to reflecting on how Cymru can lead by example — championing peace not just in our communities, but internationally, for generations to come.”

Professor Chris Adams, Eisteddfod Trustee with responsibility for heritage and peace, added, “The Llangollen Eisteddfod was founded in the at the end of World War II as an event where ordinary people from round the world could meet and get to know each other better, to understand each other's cultures, as a contribution to promoting better international relations. a. Hosting this conversation with Derek Walker not only honours our founding values, but challenges us to look forward - to help Wales become an exemplar of a society where peace, culture, and collaboration flourish together.”

Academi Heddwch, Cymru are bringing their team to Llangollen.

The event is part of a festival that will welcome thousands of performers and competitors from across the globe, uniting in a shared spirit of music, culture, and goodwill.

The annual lecture is expected to be a powerful highlight of this year’s programme - offering a timely and inspiring vision of how Wales can continue to contribute to a more peaceful world.

This talk is also part of a wider programme of events including a Peace Tent throughout the week. The Peace Tent is a welcoming space for dialogue, reflection, and activism, bringing together voices from around the world to explore what peace means today. From workshops to panel discussions, it celebrates the Eisteddfod’s founding ethos of international understanding through culture and conversation.