Nature has powerful benefits—it can calm the mind, boost physical health, and build confidence. But not everyone has easy access to green spaces, especially those facing physical, economic, or social barriers. That’s why this programme is all about making nature accessible to all, regardless of location, ability, or background.

Even without a garden of our own, we’re bringing nature in—with innovative, inclusive activities that make the natural world feel close, wherever you are.

What’s Involved?

Our programme includes a range of nature-inspired activities that are designed to be creative, inclusive, and engaging:

Indoor Nature Workshops

Explore the outdoors from indoors! Through virtual reality experiences, sensory nature boxes, and live-streamed wildlife footage, we’ll bring the calm and wonder of the natural world right into Wem Town Hall.

Community Gardening Partnerships

We’re teaming up with local allotments and gardens to offer hands-on outdoor experiences, tailored for accessibility and supported by trained facilitators.

‍ Nature-Based Movement Sessions

Enjoy gentle, nature-inspired movement such as yoga, breathing exercises, and sensory walks—all adapted for inclusivity and accessibility.

Supported Day Trips to Natural Spaces

With funding for transport and support workers, we’ll help young adults experience local natural spaces, no matter the challenges they face.

How the Funding Helps

Thanks to the support we’ve received, we’re able to offer:

‍ Specialist facilitators to lead wellbeing activities indoors and out

Transport support so no one misses out on exploring nature

Sensory nature kits packed with textures, scents, and greenery to bring the outdoors inside

Accessibility adaptations to ensure all sessions are inclusive and welcoming

Why It Matters

At its heart, Bringing Nature to Wellbeing is about more than plants and walks—it’s about helping young adults build confidence, improve wellbeing, and feel more connected to the world around them.

Whether you’re already a nature lover or just curious to explore, we welcome you to take part.

Want to get involved or learn more?

Keep an eye on our Events & Workshops page for upcoming sessions, or get in touch