Bringing nature to wellbeing
We’re excited to announce the launch of Bringing Nature to Wellbeing — a new, funded initiative from Wem Town Hall designed to support the physical and mental health of young adults aged 18–25 by reconnecting them with the natural world.
Nature has powerful benefits—it can calm the mind, boost physical health, and build confidence. But not everyone has easy access to green spaces, especially those facing physical, economic, or social barriers. That’s why this programme is all about making nature accessible to all, regardless of location, ability, or background.
Even without a garden of our own, we’re bringing nature in—with innovative, inclusive activities that make the natural world feel close, wherever you are.
What’s Involved?
Our programme includes a range of nature-inspired activities that are designed to be creative, inclusive, and engaging:
Indoor Nature Workshops
Explore the outdoors from indoors! Through virtual reality experiences, sensory nature boxes, and live-streamed wildlife footage, we’ll bring the calm and wonder of the natural world right into Wem Town Hall.
Community Gardening Partnerships
We’re teaming up with local allotments and gardens to offer hands-on outdoor experiences, tailored for accessibility and supported by trained facilitators.
Nature-Based Movement Sessions
Enjoy gentle, nature-inspired movement such as yoga, breathing exercises, and sensory walks—all adapted for inclusivity and accessibility.
Supported Day Trips to Natural Spaces
With funding for transport and support workers, we’ll help young adults experience local natural spaces, no matter the challenges they face.
How the Funding Helps
Thanks to the support we’ve received, we’re able to offer:
Specialist facilitators to lead wellbeing activities indoors and out
Transport support so no one misses out on exploring nature
Sensory nature kits packed with textures, scents, and greenery to bring the outdoors inside
Accessibility adaptations to ensure all sessions are inclusive and welcoming
Why It Matters
At its heart, Bringing Nature to Wellbeing is about more than plants and walks—it’s about helping young adults build confidence, improve wellbeing, and feel more connected to the world around them.
Whether you’re already a nature lover or just curious to explore, we welcome you to take part.
Want to get involved or learn more?
Keep an eye on our Events & Workshops page for upcoming sessions, or get in touch