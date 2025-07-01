Bringing Nature to Wellbeing: A Sensory Walk in Wem

We’ll take a gentle stroll through an accessible local green space, using all our senses to connect with nature—listening, touching, smelling, and noticing the small details that help us slow down and feel grounded.

Led by friendly facilitators, this session is designed to be inclusive and welcoming for all abilities. No experience needed—just curiosity and comfy shoes!

Sensory Walk in Wem. Picture Helen McCabe

Bring a packed lunch – we’ll pause halfway to eat together and enjoy a relaxing break in the fresh air.

Where: Meet at Wem Town Hall

When: Tuesday August 26

Time: 11.30am - duration 2 hours

