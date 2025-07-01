Bringing Nature to Wellbeing: A Sensory Walk in Wem
Join us for a calming Sensory Walk as part of our Bringing Nature to Wellbeing programme for young adults aged 18–25 on Tuesday August 26.
By contributor Helen McCabe
We’ll take a gentle stroll through an accessible local green space, using all our senses to connect with nature—listening, touching, smelling, and noticing the small details that help us slow down and feel grounded.
Led by friendly facilitators, this session is designed to be inclusive and welcoming for all abilities. No experience needed—just curiosity and comfy shoes!
Bring a packed lunch – we’ll pause halfway to eat together and enjoy a relaxing break in the fresh air.
Where: Meet at Wem Town Hall
When: Tuesday August 26
Time: 11.30am - duration 2 hours