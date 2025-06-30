Welshpool Rotaract are on the move!

All meetings for the foreseeable future will be at The Royal Oak Hotel at the Cross in Welshpool fortnightly on a Tuesday evening as below.

Rotaract Lead Mike Lade said: “We are extremely grateful to Paul at the Old Bake House for giving us our initial meeting venue to get us started but, as with a lot of new clubs, all sorts of things ‘shake out’ to meet the needs of the members and it became apparent that a change was required.

The Royal Oak in Welshpool welcomes the Welshpool Rotaract club

"We are also grateful now to The Royal Oak for stepping up for us and allowing us to use the hotel. One of the advantages immediately is that, as we are on the ground floor so we can now accommodate wheels chair users. Going forward, we will be very pleased to welcome less abled people and indeed their carers into our Rotaract club and we would welcome their contribution to our programs and plans.”

The new Rotaract club welcomes anyone who wishes to drop in to a meeting to learn more about Rotaract and they meet on the second and fourth Tuesday in the month at The Royal Oak Hotel, The Cross in Welshpool at 6pm but always check as they also have social evenings at other places!

More information is available on Facebook @welshpoolrotaract, by contacting Mike on 07803 038858, via email at welshpoolrotaract@gmail.com or through the website: welshpoolrotaract.com.