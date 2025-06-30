Town Council shortlisted for national award

The awards celebrate towns across the UK that are helping businesses and communities to thrive. Welshpool has been recognised in the Connectivity category for its efforts to improve both digital and physical infrastructure to create a more inclusive, accessible town.

Welshpool joins 49 other towns from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the shortlist, with projects ranging from eBike schemes and public art installations to free Wi-Fi and digital communication hubs. The shortlist highlights the innovative ways that local councils, businesses and communities are working together to support local growth.

Welshpool Town Hall

Town Clerk Richard Williams welcomed the news, saying: “To be recognised at this level is a huge honour for Welshpool.”

“Our entry focuses on our efforts to enhance community access to information and services, including our proposal to install interactive touchscreen noticeboards around the town to help residents and visitors connect with local events, transport, business and more.”

Winners in each of the six award categories will be announced at a special ceremony in the House of Lords this July. Each winning town will receive £20,000 in funding towards a local community initiative.

Ian Harvey, Head of the Institute of Place Management and a returning judge said: “It’s a real privilege to return as a judge for the Visa Let’s Celebrate Towns initiative. At the Institute of Place Management, we see that effective place leadership relies not just on passion, but on having the right skills and knowledge to deliver real change. This competition is a powerful platform to share learning, celebrate success, and showcase the creativity and commitment of local government, businesses, and communities working to improve their towns across the UK. It is an honour to be involved.”

On announcing the shortlist, Mandy Lamb, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, commented: “We’re excited to champion towns that are propelling local economic growth and prosperity in the UK, with the goal of unlocking even more potential in the future. This year of ‘Let’s Celebrate Towns’ has attracted a record number of entries, highlighting the passion and creativity in our communities. Anyone on the shortlist should feel immensely proud of their achievement. I can’t wait to join the judging panel to explore all the inspiring initiatives and achievements across the nation.”

Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium, added: “Through Let’s Celebrate Towns, we’ve seen impressive entries that demonstrate creative solutions and resilience. These reflect our vision at the BRC for retail – an industry that adapts and thrives amid technological advances and changing consumer habits. We are delighted to partner again with Visa on this initiative and eagerly anticipate celebrating these achievements at the awards ceremony in July.”