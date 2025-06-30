Tennis ace becomes Wolves Foundation Ambassador

The 19-year-old, a lifelong Wolves fan born and brought up in the city, wrote his name into tennis history two years ago by becoming the first young Brit to lift the Boys’ Singles title since Stanley Matthews – son of the legendary footballer - 61 years previously.

Since progressing at senior level to his current world ranking of 445, Henry has played in the Men’s Singles event at Wimbledon last year, and has now been handed a Wild Card to take part in this year’s Championships, which get underway on Monday.

Henry will now become part of the team of ambassadors for the Foundation who help to raise awareness of the charity’s work, in his case with a particular motivation on supporting projects offering opportunities for young people who might otherwise not have access to sport.

“We are thrilled that Henry is to become an ambassador of Wolves Foundation, supporting the work which we deliver across the city,” says Will Clowes, Head of Wolves Foundation.

“With Henry being a lifelong Wolves fan and resident of the city, many of us at the Foundation and club have followed his progress closely, and were delighted to see him achieve the historic feat of winning the Boys Singles title at Wimbledon a couple of years ago.

“Given tennis is an individual sport which requires so much determination both physically and mentally, Henry’s journey and achievements so far provide an inspiring story and something which our participants - especially the younger ones - can aspire to.

“It is great to hear that he is particularly interested in supporting projects which provide opportunities for young people to enjoy sport across the city, and we are all really looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

Henry first started playing tennis at the age of three, for many years honing his skills at the Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis & Squash club in Newbridge, next to Wolves’ Compton Park training ground.

As a youngster, he was also proficient at football, including playing for Wolves Academy until the time came to make a choice, and it looks like he made the right decision!

Henry did then return to Compton Park following his Wimbledon triumph two years ago, bringing his trophy to show the players and management staff as well as enjoying a tour of the facilities.

“I love football and have been a Wolves fan since I was a little kid, getting to games as much as possible when my schedule allows,” says Henry.

“This opportunity to become an ambassador of Wolves Foundation is one I am proud to take on, to hopefully give something back to the local community.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to work hard and develop in a sport which I really enjoy, and I’d love to see as many young people as possible also given a chance to enjoy the many benefits of taking part in physical activities.

“I am excited about helping out wherever I can with the Foundation’s work encouraging more activity across the city.”

Everyone at Wolves Foundation appreciates Henry’s future involvement with the charity and wishes him all the best at Wimbledon, where he will also play American Ethan Quinn in the first round, and also features in the Men’s Doubles competition alongside Birmingham’s Dan Evans.