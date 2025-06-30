Telford 9-year-old takes on National 3 Peaks Challenge to support local football team

Idan Charlton of Apley in Telford, student at Old Hall Prep School and a proud member of Ercall Aces Football Club, is taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge on 5 August in a bid to raise vital funds for his team’s upcoming season.

The challenge—considered one of the UK’s most gruelling—will see him climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon, covering over 23 miles on foot, more than 10,000 feet of ascent, and 450 miles of travel. It’s a remarkable feat for anyone, let alone someone who hasn’t even hit double digits.

Idan's beloved Ercall Aces at Molineux.

“He may be able to reach the pedals, but for now, dad and supporting adults are taking the wheel!” joked his family, who will be supporting him every step of the way.

Undertaking some training doing the Shropshire 3 peaks.

The funds raised will go toward new kits, training equipment, and travel costs, helping Ercall Aces continue to offer opportunities to young footballers across the telford.

“This club means the world to him,” said his parents. “It’s where he’s found confidence, friendship, and a real sense of belonging. He wanted to do something big to give back.”

The family is encouraging the public to support the campaign through their gofundme page, and for the especially brave - there are still spots available for others to join the challenge.

More training on Scafell Pike in awful weather.

This pint-sized mountaineer is proving that age is no barrier when heart and purpose lead the way.

To support Idan, head to gofund.me/287aafe0