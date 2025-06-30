Team Cleo Fund reaches £80,000 milestone

The fund, established by Cleo's parents Jane and Alex, has become a beacon of hope and determination in the fight against paediatric brain tumours. Through community events and individual efforts, the fund has inspired supporters across Shropshire and beyond.

One standout contributor has been the Shropshire Chamber Orchestra, whose fundraising concerts have not only raised significant funds but also brought people together in a spirit of reflection and hope. Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra will also be supporting Team Cleo at their forthcoming picnic concert at Shrewsbury Castle on July 16.

Cleo in happy, healthy times in 2017

Mum Jane, a dedicated fundraiser for the Team Cleo Fund, said: “Cleo was full of life and loved music and adventure. We learned quickly that paediatric brain tumour research is woefully underfunded, and so we set up the Team Cleo Fund to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity. Every contribution counts. A cure simply can’t wait.”

The impact of the fund's work is deeply felt by those who knew Cleo and those touched by her story. Her family describe her as “a lovely little human being” and “our sunshine.”

This milestone is a testament to the power of community and the enduring legacy of Cleo Postlethwaite. To contribute or learn more, please visit: thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/our-supporter-groups/supporter-groups/groups/the-team-cleo-fund/