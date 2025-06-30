Shropshire's Darwin Group delivers Community Diagnostic Centre

The opening ceremony of Hinckley Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) on Friday, 27 June marked the delivery of another new healthcare estate from Darwin Group®.

Shropshire-based Darwin Group®, the healthcare estates specialist, has completed and fully handed over Hinckley Community Diagnostic Centre for University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust. The new centre will provide approximately 80,000 additional diagnostic tests every year to patients in Hinckley and the wider Leicestershire area.

Staff from the local NHS system in Leicestershire celebrated the opening in an official ceremony on 27 June. Dr Luke Evans MP and Mayor Cllr Richard Flemming also attended. Picture: Darwin Group®

Darwin Group modules for the new building were constructed inside its Shawbury based factory, near Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

The new centre, which is located on what was once the Hinckley and District Community Hospital, started in April 2024 and was completed in May 2025.

The opening ceremony received a good turnout to celebrate the milestone for the local NHS, and a special guest of honour, Dr Luke Evans, MP for Hinckley and Bosworth and the shadow health minister, was also in attendance.

Dr Luke Evans MP for Hinckley and Bosworth said: “Today marks a day of celebration – a historic day for Hinckley’s health provision as we open the next chapter of healthcare right in the heart of our town.

“We all know what an improvement this local facility will make to people’s lives as they won’t need to travel into Leicester or over to the George Eliot for things like MRI or CT scans, ultrasounds, endoscopy appointments, X-Rays and blood tests.

“I’m so pleased to have worked with our local NHS to secure the funding and play my part in making this long-awaited investment a reality for our community. Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard over the past few years to make this happen for all of us locally.

“This will be truly transformative to people and families across Hinckley and Bosworth.”

Nick Dawe, managing director for Darwin Group, added: “I am very proud of the Darwin Group team members who helped to design and deliver Hinckley Community Diagnostic Centre.

“We’re thankful for the close collaboration we received on this project from both the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, and NHS Property Services.”

Helen Hendley, director of Planned Care for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board, also added: “Today’s official opening marks a milestone for the Community Diagnostic Centre and the people of Hinckley and its surrounding areas. I am delighted for the community to see the project come to fruition to benefit local healthcare provision and support patients to get the diagnosis and treatment that they need more quickly.”

Jon Melbourne, chief operating officer and deputy chief executive at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, added: “We are excited to be bringing important diagnostic services into the community, and this shows our commitment to provide state-of-the-art healthcare for the people of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. This is part of our wider strategy to improve care, and to cut both waiting lists and waiting times. I'm proud to celebrate this milestone today, and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this project.”

Paul Jones, regional Capital project lead at NHS Property Services, who own the new building, said: “It’s fantastic to have now delivered this vital community facility on our site in an accessible location so close to the town centre. This new building will provide a step change in the quality and quantity of care that the NHS is able to provide for the people of Hinckley and the wider area. By supporting earlier diagnosis, improving access to care closer to home, and helping to modernise NHS infrastructure, this CDC directly contributes to the three key shifts outlined in the government’s vision for the NHS. Our team is looking forward to providing facilities management services for the building going forward.”

Commenting on the opening of the new centre, Bill Cullen, chief executive of Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council added: “We warmly welcome the opening of this much-needed facility, which will benefit the borough’s residents now and for years to come. A huge thanks to the team at the NHS who have worked so hard to get this facility delivered. We are proud of our involvement in supporting its development and will continue our positive collaboration with NHS colleagues to ensure ongoing investment in new health facilities for the community.”

The facility will provide a range of diagnostic checks in the community, including CT and MRI scans, endoscopy, X-ray and ultrasounds, delivered by University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.