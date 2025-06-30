Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group to meet
On July 14, Vicky Sadler, deputy at Shrewsbury Audiology, will give a talk on sudden hearing loss, alternative aids together with hearing loss generally.
The talk is on the second Monday in the month and is from 2pm to 4pm at United Reformed Church Hall (near English Bridge) Coleham Head Shrewsbury. Entry is through door at rear of Church from Abbey Foregate or church car park. Free car parking.
There is tea and biscuits after the talk followed by a raffle.