Open day announced at Welshpool’s new independent living facility
In April the doors were opened to new residents moving into Neuadd Maldwyn, a new independent living scheme for older people, in Welshpool, Powys. The unique scheme has garnered so much interest, that ClwydAlyn, owner of Neuadd Maldwyn, has organised an open day, for local professionals and prospective residents to explore the facilities.
Neuadd Maldwyn, which features 66 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, is centred around a converted neo-Georgian Grade II listed building which was used by Powys County Council until 2021, and before that was the headquarters of Montgomeryshire District and Montgomery County Council.
The high-quality apartments are purpose built, providing an ideal living environment for elderly residents who may require flexible care, support and assistance to promote independence.
The development of the eagerly awaited accommodation has been observed by the local community, who have been interested to see the project come together. And now, there is an opportunity to take a look inside the spectacular frontage and find out what life at Neuadd Maldwyn is like.
Brendan McWhinnie, Housing Manager at ClwydAlyn said: “We are incredibly proud of the Neuadd Maldwyn development, which has created a huge amount of interest due to the impressive conversion of this wonderful historic building. We have had a lot of requests from interested locals keen to take a peek behind the elaborate façade of the scheme; so, we’re throwing open the doors and inviting the local community to have a look inside.”
On July 3, local professionals and prospective residents are invited to come along for refreshments and a tour.
From 10am-12pm Neuadd Maldwyn will be open to local professionals.
From 1pm-3pm Neuadd Maldwyn will be open to prospective residents, along with their families or friends.
Visitors can explore the communal areas of Neuadd Maldwyn, enjoy tea and cakes in the impressive dining hall, ask questions, and discover what life is like inside the Neo-Georgian Grade II listed building.
No prior booking is necessary, and the Neuadd Maldwyn team is looking forward to meeting visitors.
Neuadd Maldwyn, Severn Road, Welshpool, SY21 7FE.