Open day announced at Welshpool’s new independent living facility

Neuadd Maldwyn, which features 66 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, is centred around a converted neo-Georgian Grade II listed building which was used by Powys County Council until 2021, and before that was the headquarters of Montgomeryshire District and Montgomery County Council.

The high-quality apartments are purpose built, providing an ideal living environment for elderly residents who may require flexible care, support and assistance to promote independence.

Neuadd Maldwyn in Welshpool. Picture: ClwydAlyn

The development of the eagerly awaited accommodation has been observed by the local community, who have been interested to see the project come together. And now, there is an opportunity to take a look inside the spectacular frontage and find out what life at Neuadd Maldwyn is like.

Residents at Neuadd Maldwyn are provided with a daily nutritious lunch in the beautiful dining room. Picture: ClwydAlyn

Brendan McWhinnie, Housing Manager at ClwydAlyn said: “We are incredibly proud of the Neuadd Maldwyn development, which has created a huge amount of interest due to the impressive conversion of this wonderful historic building. We have had a lot of requests from interested locals keen to take a peek behind the elaborate façade of the scheme; so, we’re throwing open the doors and inviting the local community to have a look inside.”

On July 3, local professionals and prospective residents are invited to come along for refreshments and a tour.

From 10am-12pm Neuadd Maldwyn will be open to local professionals.

The impressive restored staircase at Neuadd Maldwyn. Picture: ClwydAlyn

From 1pm-3pm Neuadd Maldwyn will be open to prospective residents, along with their families or friends.

Visitors can explore the communal areas of Neuadd Maldwyn, enjoy tea and cakes in the impressive dining hall, ask questions, and discover what life is like inside the Neo-Georgian Grade II listed building.

No prior booking is necessary, and the Neuadd Maldwyn team is looking forward to meeting visitors.

Converted listed building Neuadd Maldwyn is now an independent living scheme for elderly people. Picture: ClwydAlyn

Neuadd Maldwyn, Severn Road, Welshpool, SY21 7FE.

Neuadd Maldwyn, which features 66 one-and-two-bedroom apartments. Picture: ClwydAlyn

Residents started to move into Neuadd Maldwyn in April 2025. Picture: ClwydAlyn