Interior insights revealed at Shropshire development

Designed by Blocc Interiors, the show homes have been made to look pristine thanks to clever design choices to align with modern trends.

Suzanne Thomas, Creative Sales Director at Blocc Interiors has discussed the decisions made when designing the development’s Ennerdale and Kingsville show homes.

BWM - Typical living room at Barratt Homes' Scarlet View development

Speaking on the Ennerdale, Suzanne said: “The overarching theme centres on relaxed, mindful living, inspired by the Hygge philosophy of creating spaces where comfort and joy take precedence.

BWM - Bedroom of Scarlet View show home

“This is blended with Scandinavian design principles, where natural materials and a clean, cosy aesthetic take the spotlight. Adding a modern edge, the design introduces bold accent pieces, asymmetrical layouts, and a carefully curated palette to liven the simplicity of traditional Scandi style.

“This thoughtful blend ensures the home feels fresh, inviting, and perfectly in tune with modern lifestyles.”

The designers looked towards the local area for the inspiration for specific rooms, including the nearby Exotic Zoo Wildlife Park. which was used as a baseline to design the nursery.

This soft safari theme is complemented by safari-inspired decor and a neutral palette, accented with calming pastel tones. The mural ties the design together, creating a playful yet soothing space where a child’s imagination can flourish.

Going on to the Kingsville, Suzanne said: “This design celebrates a modern country aesthetic, blending natural textures and warm tones with sophisticated touches of luxury.

“Light wood forms the foundation, adding warmth and an organic feel, while black finishes offer a modern nod, subtle accents of gold metal and marble bring a refined touch.

“The result is a harmonious balance of rustic charm and contemporary finesse, perfect for today’s family home.”

Mauve takes centre stage in this show home as the unifying thread throughout. Known for its romantic, soothing qualities, mauve brings softness and warmth, harmonising beautifully with the deeper navy tones and earthy greens found in the main bedroom.

Suzanne is also keen to offer interior design hopefuls inspiration for bringing these ideas to their own homes.

BWM - The dining and family area in a show home at Scarlet View

She said: “If you’re inspired to bring the Ennerdale’s cosy, modern hygge style into your own home, start with a foundation of light neutrals like creams, taupes, and ivories.

“These tones will help to create a serene base that can be easily elevated with warm accent colours of your choosing. When accessorising, incorporate natural textures and opt for minimal patterns in abstract shapes to keep the look clean yet engaging.

“Choose a few standout decor pieces, like textured cushions or sculptural vases, to create focal points without overcrowding the space. Use black finishes to bring in a sleeker touch of modernity.”

Nicola Foster, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “The designs of our show homes at Scarlet View will hopefully resonate with a variety of potential buyers in Shropshire. We’d invite anyone interested in viewing to visit our Sales Advisers who will happily provide a tour.”

Scarlet View, located on Proctor Avenue, is part of the charming Lawley Village in Telford. With easy access to the M54 and, from there, the M6 and A5, commuters can access a number of major towns and cities.

The development has a range of three and four bedroom homes available from £280,995.

For further information about any nearby developments, contact the sales team on 0333 355 8475 or visit the website.