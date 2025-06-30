Edstaston Dakota sets new centre record at Carlisle Supreme sale

Sired by Boyo Commander, his dam was a successful Edstaston ewe, with Knockin Shockin and Edstaston Maddison in his pedigree. Mr Whiting’s Fursdon flock is Signet recorded and Edstaston Dakota is in the top 25% for performance. Another Boyo Commander son from the Edstaston pen sold for 2000gns to Messrs Turner, Newtown, Powys.

Second highest on the day was the second prize ram lamb, Thackwood Duke from local breeders, Messrs Wales. Going to 3200gns were two Scottish breeders Messrs Radley from Dumfries and Messrs Andrew from Ayrshire. Duke is by the 2023 Great Yorkshire Show male champion, Thackwood Bangkok and is out of a Knockin the Nail In ewe. Another Bangkok lamb from the same pen sold for 1500gns to Robert Whittaker for his Hundalee flock.

The reserve show champion was a shearling ram from the Loanhead flock of Gregor and Bruce Ingram, Aberdeenshire. He sold for 3000gns to F J Tombs and Son for their Aitchill flock near Aylesbury. The pre-sale show was judged by Adrian Davies from the Glyn Coch flock in Carmarthenshire. He chose an extremely well-fleshed ram lamb from the Ingrams as his champion, a son of Foxhill Va Va Voom. The lamb was withdrawn from the sale ring unsold.

Paul Curran made the long journey from Brecon to the sale and was justly rewarded with a top price of 3000gns for Wernfawr Dynamite, a Glyn Coch Ace son out of a highly consistent and successful breeding ewe by Glyn Coch Night to Remember. The lamb travelled back to Wales going to B and M Farming Ltd, Anglesey. Another from the Wernfawr pen, this time a son of Crogham Hannibal II, sold for 2200gns to Messrs Davies, Aberdeen, for their Cannahars flock.

The sale also featured the sale of animals from Northern Ireland, sold via a video link on the day. Topping this section was a shearling ram from Graham Foster’s Springhill flock. Springhill Cantona is by Boyo Bravemansgame out of a Gwyndy Whizz Kid ewe. Adam Richardson went to 2000gns to buy this one for his Lower Coates flock in South Yorkshire. Mr Foster matched this price with a ram lamb, sired by Springhill Crackerjack which stays over the water and was purchased by David Argue from Cavan.

Another ram lamb that sold via video was the first prize ram lamb from this year’s Balmoral Show. Hillside Dare Devil from Alistair Moore, Ballymena made 2000gns selling to Gary Goulden from Sligo. This one is by Thackwood Braveheart.

Females in the main sale were headed at 2200gns for a shearling ewe sold via video from Glen Baird’s Aghavilly flock, Armagh. This highly successful show winner was purchased by Gillian Harte, Co Monaghan. The same buyer also took a ewe lamb from the same flock at 1000gns. Leading ewe lamb in the market was from Jonathan Aiken’s Carnew flock which made 1400gns selling to Robert Towers from Carnforth, Lancashire.

Averages: 2 shearling gimmers £1496.25; 2 ewe lambs £1260.00; 1 aged ram £1680; 4 shearling rams £1968.75; 45 ram lambs £1612.80 (Harrison and Hetherington).

Logie Durno and Loanhead production sale

Securing the overall top price for female trade on the day was the Ingram family, as part of their production sale of shearling ewes from the family’s Logie Durno and Loanhead flocks.

Their star was an Iskeymeadow sired female, which joins the Prestleigh Flock of Tom Newth, Somerset at 4000gns.

Next up was a Cavick Blood Diamond daughter out of an 11 year old flock ewe by Logie Durno Jackpot. Going to 3200gns in partnership were Messrs Brown and Mason from Skipton and Lancaster. This pair also teamed up to buy a further Blood Diamond daughter at 2600gns.

This breeding was behind the next two top prices. At 2500gns was a Blood Diamond daughter out of a Springhill Untouchable dam. Her buyer was Kathryn Dick from Falkirk. Meanwhile, George Hoggard from Newark went to 2200gns for his pick for his Manor House flock.

Next up was a Logie Durno Jackpot daughter, matching the 2200gns figure. This one caught the eye of Messrs Elsworthy, Tiverton, Devon.

The sale was topped off with the sale of four ewe lambs and topping this section at 2000gns was a Cavick Balenciaga daughter. Ensuring her purchase for the 2026 showring was Helen Sloan and Hannah Jackson of the Rigghead flock in Dumfries.

Their production sale was a total clearance with hardly a sheep below the 1000gns mark.

Averages: Logie Durno and Loanhead production sale: 58 shearling ewes £1366.81; 4 ewe lambs £1627.50 (Harrison & Hetherington).