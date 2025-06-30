Held to introduce businesses to the new online platform, the event offered a chance for shops, makers, and service providers to discover how they can share their news, promote events, and add their details to the site. As many attendees agreed, a town doesn’t truly thrive unless its businesses are actively involved in its future – and Market Drayton is no exception.

Sharing Stories from the High Street

Businesses help launch “Make It Market Drayton” at packed event. Picture: Make It Market Drayton

The evening featured a mix of inspiring speakers and practical advice. Local high street florist Flores Diem shared their business journey and reflected on the challenges of trading through the cost-of-living crisis – a concern many in the room could relate to.

Lee Gilbert from Gilbert & Fowler shared how his creative business has grown, highlighting the role of local support and staying adaptable in changing times.

Shropshire-Wide Support

Businesses help launch “Make It Market Drayton” at packed event. Picture: Make It Market Drayton

The event welcomed Ruth Westwood from Invest in Shropshire, who spotlighted the help available for local businesses – including the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), with grants now open to support high street improvements.

Mark Hooper from Visit Shropshire shared welcome news on the recent increase in visitor footfall to the county and spoke passionately about the value of overnight stays in boosting local investment.

A Platform for All

The new Make It Market Drayton platform was demonstrated by Helen McCabe, who showed how easy it is for businesses to take part – whether by uploading event listings, adding their contact details, or sharing good news stories.

Cllr Tim Manon, Mayor of Market Drayton, then led table discussions around the town’s seven priorities – from boosting the local economy to improving public spaces – with some already being delivered.

Big Ideas and Local Action

The consultation brought out brilliant ideas from businesses, including:

Telling more of the town’s rich history – especially our famous gingerbread heritage

Organising community litter-picking events – paired with a social “pint” afterwards

Supporting the monthly Artisan Market with cross-promotion and event tie-ins and improved signage so that visitors can easily navigate around the town and to the canal.

Attendees spent time networking, swapping details, and pledging support for future community events – including the next Community Event which takes place on Saturday, 12 July from 9am-3pm.

