Ambulance response times to Road Traffic Accidents in West Midlands drop by a quarter

The data, uncovered by experts at RTA Law with a Freedom of Information request, has found that in 2022 the average response time was 30 minutes.

However, the most recent figures, from 2024, have dropped to 23.

Year Average Response Time (Minutes) 2022 30 2023 24 2024 23

When it comes to the time it takes to get a patient to the hospital, times have remained steady, at 20 minutes.

Year Average Conveyance Duration (Minutes) 2022 20 2023 20 2024 20

The RTA Law Freedom of Information request also revealed that the number of callouts has declined, suggesting people in the area are becoming safer drivers.

In 2022 there were 9,099 incidents, in 2023 this rose to 9,454, but in 2024, there was an 8% drop down to 8,693.

Year Treatment Outcome Total 2022 Treatment at scene 4,812 Conveyed to hospital 4,287 Total number of incidents 9,099 2023 Treatment at scene 4,944 Conveyed to hospital 4,510 Total number of incidents 9,454 2024 Treatment at scene 4,313 Conveyed to hospital 4,380 Total number of incidents 8,693 Total: 2022-2024 Treatment at scene 14,069 Conveyed to hospital 13,177 Total number of incidents 27,246

Rod Mitchell, from RTA Law who uncovered the data after submitting a Freedom of Information request, said: “When it comes to road traffic accidents, every second counts.

“The sooner an ambulance can reach a casualty and get them the help they need, the better their chances of survival and long-term recovery. In emergency medicine, this is known as the ‘golden hour’, the crucial first 60 minutes after a traumatic injury. It’s during this time that swift medical intervention is most likely to prevent serious complications, reduce long-term damage, and save lives.

“Behind every response time is a real person, someone’s child, parent or partner, and every moment saved brings them closer to the care they urgently need and the people who matter most."

5 Essential Road Traffic Accident Tips from RTA Law:

Always Prioritise Safety First

In the aftermath of an accident, ensure everyone involved is safe. If possible, move vehicles out of harm’s way, turn on hazard lights, and avoid standing in live traffic.

Call for Emergency Services Without Delay

Even if injuries seem minor, it’s vital to alert emergency services promptly. Medical professionals can assess hidden injuries, and official reports can support any legal claims.

Gather Evidence at the Scene

If it’s safe to do so, collect photos, witness details, and insurance information. Accurate documentation helps strengthen any legal case or compensation claim.

Seek Medical Attention – Even for Minor Symptoms

Some injuries can manifest hours or days after an accident. Seeing a healthcare provider ensures injuries are documented and treated early.