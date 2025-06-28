Wolves Foundation student makes international bow

Tammy, 16, who has just completed her first year of the BTEC Level 3 in Sport course delivered with the City of Wolverhampton College, made two appearances for Thailand Under-21s, and has now set her sights on next year’s Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

The former Pool Hayes Academy student made her debut against Colombia, before following it up with another appearance against Jamaica.

Wolves Foundation student Tammy with coach and Foundation staff member Louis Guttridge. Picture: Wolves Foundation

“I’ve been interested in playing football since I was about four – my Dad got me into it originally – but it was mainly playing at summer camps as there weren’t really any teams I could play for,” says Tammy, who qualifies for Thailand via her mum.

“I wanted to play more football and become a better player, as well as developing academically, so joining the course was a great option.

“At the same time, my mum had also contacted the Thailand set-up, and we sent off a load of clips.

“After a while they got in touch and I was selected for the Under-21s for the two games, which was amazing.

“Everyone wants to play for their country and it was a special feeling and my family were very proud.

“I think the selectors have been looking for a more balanced squad, with different qualities, and to be more inclusive, and now I’ve had a taste of it I’d love to be involved again.

“The Under-20 World Cup is in Poland next year, and my aim is to try and win a place in the squad for the training camps that are coming up, so I have a chance of being a part of that.”

Tammy’s international experience has – in the words of her college coach and Wolves Foundation Football & Education Coach Louis Guttridge – made her “quicker, faster and sharper”, and she too believes she has made huge strides over the last year, helped by playing the regular fixture programme as part of the college’s team in the EFL-accredited League.

The Football & Education College Academy programme combines football with academic studies.

“I have progressed a lot since joining the course, and my confidence and workrate has both improved,” she adds.

“I have also been able to focus far more on football and training and have become more motivated.

“Playing regularly as we do at the college really helps, and the more you train the fitter you get and the better you get technically.”

That technical ability also helped overcome the language barrier during her Thailand call-up, with the coaching staff and many team-mates not speaking English, and Tammy having to rely on a couple of players to help with translation.

Having previously represented West Bromwich Albion up to Under-14 level, and, more recently, the youth ranks of Sporting Khalsa, Tammy also has big ambitions in place for when she completes the course, hopefully with a BTEC qualification in sport preparing her for a future career.

She is keen to pursue a scholarship at a University in America, where she would be able to combine studying with playing football at a high level in excellent facilities.

First up though, is continuing her studies on this side of the Pond, with her second year kicking off in September.

“I really enjoyed the first year, both the football and the academic side as I have a real interest in sport science,” she adds.

For coach Louis, he too is excited about what the future holds.

“It has been a massive achievement for Tammy to make her international debut, and it will be great to watch her continue her progress into the second year.”