Two RSH 'Sky Garden' visitors to Rotary president's last meeting

Two local high-profile visitors whom Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club aim to be working closely with on a large-scale project over the coming months were guests at their last meeting.

The visit of Nic Brockley, SaTH charity manager, and HTP delivery director Sarah Biffen, coincided with Rotary’s David Morris concluding his two-year presidency of the evening club.

He said afterwards: “As part of my last meeting as president, I was happy to welcome both Nic and Sarah along to form a central part of the proceedings.

Caption: Visitors Nic Brockley and Sarah Biffen with Rotarians David Morris and Johnathan Callwood. Picture: Peter Love

“Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has set a vision for working much more closely with the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital over the coming years and particularly through plans for an exciting new ‘Sky Garden’.

“With this massive project starting to take shape, we at Rotary will now be working that much harder to help them realise all of their incredibly ambitious plans.

“As we move from one Rotary era to another very different one, it was great to have both Nic and Sarah join us. The development and improvement of the RSH remains an absolute priority for all of us.

“We acknowledge that great work is being done there and we want them to know that Rotary is firmly behind their marvellous efforts.”

David added: “Over the course of the coming weeks, we hope this will be the first of many meetings these two current visitors will attend.”

