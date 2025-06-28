Simon's 32-hour Wrekin fundraising challenge in memory of brother

I'm setting myself endurance challenge to raise vital funds for Shropshire Mental Health Support. This year, I'll be attempting to walk up and down the Wrekin for a continuous 32 hours, pushing past my previous 24-hour challenge.

As always, this challenge is in honour and loving memory of my brother, Tom. My main goal, however, remains to combat mental health issues and prevent suicide. I envision a world where everyone has equal opportunity to thrive and where support reaches individuals before they reach their lowest point. Any donations our help would be greatly appreciated.

To support Simon, visit: https://justgiving.com/page/simon-wootton-4