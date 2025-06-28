Paddling the River Severn is a ‘peaceful’ and ‘meditative’ experience

The Paddle UK team, including James Ibbotson, a retired freestyle kayaker, have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK and can all be found on the Paddle Points website: gopaddling.info/paddlepoints/

The serene River Severn between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth

Whether you’re into standup paddleboarding (SUP), kayaking or canoeing, each week the team have been exploring beginner-friendly routes.

Jackfield Rapids

The team started at the busy and historic village of Ironbridge before paddling down the serene stretch of the Severn.

“We didn’t see a single other person in the 10 miles we paddled,” said James.

The Iron Bridge

“It was the most peaceful trip we’ve been on. It was so serene that we could have spent much of our time simply meditating.

Serene waters of the Severn

“That’s the beauty of paddling. It has an amazing impact on your mental health.”

Once we set off we were soon approaching and then passing underneath the magnificent Iron Bridge.

Starting out from the Gorge Museum

Once you leave the bustle of the village, Jackfield Rapids isn’t far away.

Getting out at Bridgnorth

It’s a good rapid for an introduction to white water and is marked as ‘Grade 2’.

Grade 2 means it can include waves and small stoppers which should be easy to navigate.

It can also include eddies where you can catch your breath before moving on to the next set of rapids.

It’s important to be safe and wear a helmet.

After negotiating the rapids, it was all trees and lush fields, with the occasional pub and footbridge.

The only company is the wildlife and the sheep popping down to the water to take a drink.

With the water so still, it was an ideal time to have a bit of lunch and a spot of meditation.

After passing under Coalport Bridge we continued on to Bridgnorth where we got out.

Once we got changed, and packed all of our kit away, we headed back to Ironbridge to sample some locally baked cakes.

A waterways licence is required if you’re planning to paddle anywhere along the River Severn, for more information visit: paddleuk.org.uk/waterways-licences/