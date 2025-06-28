Newport's Lewis aiming for gold in Slovenia

Lewis is ranked 2nd in the UK Men’s U18 Recurve Category and on the Archery GB Olympic Pathway for possible selection for the 2028/2032 Olympics.

This is a huge achievement for Lewis, and we are looking to raise Lewis’s profile of achievements in our town. Lewis has just left Burton Borough School, Newport after working hard in all his GCSEs whilst preparing and being selected for international events.

Lewis competing to Bronze at the 2024 Youth Fest at Lilleshall Sports Centre. Picture: Archery GB

The trip, whilst a major achievement for Lewis, is self-funded. The trip alone costs £1,800 before the additional costs of extra kit, travel equipment and preparation. This is in addition to the thousands we pay yearly towards keeping Lewis at the peak of his sport with the academy, coaching, personal training, etc. So we are reaching out to our local town to help support Lewis to make his dream a reality.

We are looking to raise Lewis’s profile within our town whilst also raising funds to help support Lewis on his journey. We have launched a Crowdfunder, and any donations will be very gratefully received.

Thank you so much for your support and encouragement. Please also share this post on your socials to raise awareness. It will mean the world to us: facebook.com/BoddersArchery09 instagram.com/boddersarchery09

To support Lewis, head to crowdfunder.co.uk/p/my-first-international-trip-with-agb