Eve Goodman to perform at star-studded Bryn Terfel concert at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

North Wales singer-songwriter Eve Goodman will make her debut at the iconic Llangollen International Eisteddfod on Sunday, 13 July, in a major concert led by operatic superstar Sir Bryn Terfel, alongside Cornwall’s famous Fisherman’s Friends.

Eve, who grew up in Caernarfon and now lives in Y Felinheli, is thrilled to be part of such a prestigious night. “I’m very excited,” she said. “I love singing with Bryn and feel our voices weave magic together in a wonderfully unexpected way. Though we are both known for performing in quite different genres, I feel our voices meet in a very beautiful way.”

Eve Goodman is looking forward to performing with Sir Bryn Terfel once again.

It will be a night that celebrates the songs of the sea and deep-rooted musical traditions – themes close to Eve’s heart. “I am also thrilled to be sharing the stage with Fisherman’s Friends. I am deeply inspired by the sea and spent some years living in Cornwall as my partner is Cornish, so I look forward to immersing myself in the nautical themes of the concert.”

Sir Bryn Terfel tops the bill in a night inspired by the sea.

The concert also marks a special moment in Eisteddfod history – 70 years since Luciano Pavarotti first performed at Llangollen as a young singer. Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, will be attending the performance in tribute to his legacy. The concert will also feature the Pendine International Voice of the Future Final with Nicoletta presenting the Pendine Trophy alongside Mario and Gill Kreft from Pendine Park, the care organisation.

Reflecting on the occasion, Eve said: “I’m over the moon! As a singer I feel honoured to be sharing the stage with these incredible artists, and I feel moved and deeply grateful to be adding my voice to this prestigious chorus. To be following in the footsteps of Pavarotti and performing in front of his widow is such a privilege.”

Describing her style, Eve said: “As a bilingual singer-songwriter, I combine honest lyricism with mesmerising musical hooks and patterns. I take the stage with captivating presence and clarity. Inspired by nature and the more-than-human world, my music connects deeply to our inner and outer landscapes.”

Fisherman's Friends are a hugely popular addition to the bill.

Eve’s performance promises to add an intimate, poetic thread to a night already rich in talent and emotion. Her debut at the Eisteddfod is eagerly anticipated as part of one of the festival’s most powerful and poignant concerts in years.

The concert is being sponsored by the arts loving care organisation Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT). Pendine Park owner and director Mario Kreft said: “We are absolutely delighted to sponsor this very special concert at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, marking not only the 70th anniversary of Pavarotti’s first performance here, but also the 40th anniversary of Pendine Park.

"Supporting the arts has always been at the heart of our ethos, and we believe strongly in the power of music and creativity to enrich lives - something we’ve championed throughout our care work. It’s a real honour for Gill and me to help bring together such incredible artists as Sir Bryn Terfel, Eve Goodman and Fisherman’s Friends for what promises to be a magical evening in the heart of North Wales.”