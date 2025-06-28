Composer returns to Eisteddfod with his One World masterpiece

Sir Karl Jenkins said the festival was the perfect place for his One World, commissioned for a UNESCO concert in 2023, to be performed.

"The Llangollen Eisteddfod has the same ethos my composition - uniting the world through music," he said.

He will take to the stage at the Eisteddfod on July 9, as part of the Uniting Nations: One World concert together with the premier of a new version of the musical, Peace Child.

The first Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod was held in 1947 in the aftermath of the second world war. The concept was to promoted education, international peace and goodwill through the arts and music.

A vice president of the festival, and past performer, Sir Karl is looking forward to returning.

He began his affinity with music as a child living on Wales' Gower peninsula, his father a school teacher, chapel organist and choirmaster.

Sir Karl Jenkins. Picture Rhys Frampton

"I was raised and trained classically and went on to gain a love of jazz," he said.

That led to first prize at the Montreaux Jazz Festival and working with the likes of Elton John George Harrison and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

His compositions include the 1995 cross genre Adiemus and 2000 album, Armed Man, a Mass for Peace.

One World, which went straight to number one in the classical charts, is an incredible creation charting the world from its beginning to today and looking to the future.

Sir Karl said the ethos behind One World seemed ironic in today's world and even recent days.

"One movement from One World encapsulates which the project is all about - Tikkun Olam, Hebrew for Repair the World. It heralds a vision of a peaceful and egalitarian planet that treats nature and ecological issues with respect and where human rights are universal.

"Where truth is truth and news is never 'fake', where leaders do not lie, transparency is a given and all faiths live together in peace."

"Ironic looking at the world today."

The composer explained that he took inspiration for the movements from religions, languages from across the world along with multi musical genres from opera to rap.

For example the first movement, In the Beginning looks at the creation of the world from two conflicting perspectives, the cosmological theory and the Genesis text.

There are movements using Hebrew text, others in Sanskrit and sacred Hindu culture.

"Truth deals with the abuse of human rights, mendacious politicians, dissemination of misinformation."

Slavery is also within the album, with Bury me in a Free Land, music set to a poem written by a black American poet.

"Hidden Faces is a reminder that slavery is not only historical but very much with us today - human trafficking, sex trafficking, forced labour."

Sir Karl said there was hope in One World.

Sakura, Spring has Come looks at the Japanese cherry blossom, representing a time of renewal. Words for the movement were written by Sir Karl's wife, musician, Carol Barratt.

Tickets for the concert are available from the Llangollen Eisteddfod.