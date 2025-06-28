Celebrity singer plans Shropshire concert

Shropshire Music Trust has just announced details of its 2025-26 programme, with one of the highlights being a concert by ‘celebrity’ baritone Roderick Williams.

He will be on stage at St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury on October 10 performing Schubert’s Die schöne Müllerin with the Carducci Quartet.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the local audience at St Chad’s. I hope the audience will enjoy Schubert’s story as told in this new colour. It makes particularly good sense to perform in Shrewsbury as the Severn is such an integral part of life there and so too in this story.”

Roderick Williams. Picture Theo Williams

John Moore, musical director of The Shropshire Music Trust, said: “Roderick is an international star, constantly in demand on the concert platform and in recital, and we are really looking forward to welcoming him to the county as part of our forthcoming programme.”

The trust, which specialises in bringing top quality music to a range of venues in the county, kicks off its line-up of concerts on Friday, September 19, when the Apollo Saxophone Quartet, led by Rob Buckland, take to the stage at The Barnes Theatre at Shrewsbury School, at 7.30pm.

Other highlights of the season include a performance The Meliora Collective, a ten-piece ‘pocket orchestra’ on November 14; a carols by candlelight evening on December 4 and then in the new year highly acclaimed pianist Polina Osetinskaya visits the county for a concert on January 25 at St Chad’s, Shrewsbury.

On 24 April 24 The Budapest Café Orchestra, a gypsy-inspired group whose range includes Balkan and Russian traditional tunes, promise an infectious musical experience like no other at the Blackburn Theatre, Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury.

“We are also pleased to be hosting events across the county, at The Festival Centre in Market Drayton, at Wem Town Hall, St Alkmund’s, Whitchurch, St Andrew’s, Shifnal and St John’s Church in Bishop’s Castle, with full details to be announced soon, so it promises to be a varied and inspiring season,” said John Moore.