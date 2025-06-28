A Giant of the music world wow the crowds at Llangollen

Headlining TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion, the triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner kicked off a 90-minute set with last year’s hit Lovers in a Past Life before segueing perfectly into the multi-award winning Skin.

The humble singer treated us to beautiful track after track, his voice never anything but perfect.

He previewed new work, Time to Love and showcased his past repertoire with the audience singing along to tracks like Grace with he said was his favourite on his best selling album, Human.

Rag 'n' Bone Man at Llangollen. Picture: Rhodes Media

There was dancing to up tempo songs and heart rending ballads that at one point saw Rag 'n' Bone man himself overcome with emotion.

"You made a Fat Man Cry," he said.

There was also a poignant track summing up the feelings of being a father.

Fans enjoy the atmosphere

As some at the front of the audience began to wilt in the heat the singer handed out bottles of water from the stage and turned the huge fans around to help them cool down.

Support act, Elles Bailey returned to the stage for a goosebump version of the duet, All You Ever Wanted. Her blend of Americana, Blues and Rock had been a perfect way to get the audience ready for the headliner after an equally incredible performance by rising Scots singer Kerr Mercer, who has pure emotion running through his voice.

But it was Rag 'n' Bone man that brought the house down.

The humble singer's stepped in to help those wilting in the heat handing down water bottles from the stage and turning huge air fans onto the audience.

All too soon the unmistakable I'm Only Human almost took pavilion roof off.

Rag 'n' Bone man and his band returned for the obligatory encore of Put a Little Hurt on me and then Giant a fitting last song for a true giant of a singer.

The benefits of the extra evening concerts to the Welsh town were evident with pubs and cafes crowded in the late afternoon as some ticket holders arrived early to enjoy the summer sun and stayed on after the show.

Rag 'n' Bone man at the Llangollen Pavilion

Live at Llangollen Pavilion continues with the following shows: