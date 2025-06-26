Wild Shropshire’s Joseph Stark named in Top 100 UK Sommeliers and wins national Innovation Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joseph, who leads the drinks curation at Wild Shropshire in Whitchurch, was praised for his boundary-pushing work with alcohol-free pairings and sustainable, hyper-local ingredients.

The Sommelier Edit described Stark’s approach as:

“Bold ideas. Fresh thinking. A fearless approach to flavour.

From foraged pairings to boundary-pushing wine lists, Joseph is leading a quiet revolution in sustainable, hyper-local dining. Visionary. Experimental. Unforgettable.”

Creations Flight, a fully non-alcoholic drinks flight.

At Wild Shropshire, Stark’s role goes far beyond the wine list. He has developed a fully non-alcoholic drinks flightknown as the Creations Flight, crafted from ingredients grown and foraged at the restaurant’s own farm just five miles away. Alongside this, he also leads the development of house-made ferments, wine lists, and seasonal beverages served with the restaurant’s daily-changing tasting menu.

Joseph Stark has curated the Restaurants Creations Flight, crafted from ingredients grown and foraged at the restaurant’s own farm just five miles away.

Head Chef and Owner James Sherwin said: “This award is so well deserved. Joe’s work is an essential part of what makes Wild Shropshire what it is – experimental, thoughtful, and always rooted in the land around us.”

This latest recognition follows a string of successes for Wild Shropshire this year, including a Michelin Green Star and a three-circle rating from the 360°Eat Guide.