The Dead Daisies - night of rock in Wolverhampton this summer

On Saturday August 16, The Dead Daisies are set to hit Wolverhampton at the formidable KK’s Steel Mill as part of their eight-show UK Tour which includes their first-ever appearance at the iconic Stonedead Festival in Newark. This three-band bill will kick off with vocalist Dan Byrne, former frontman of Revival Black, Welsh rock sensations Scarlet Rebels and the Daisies will headline this massive Night Of Rock!!

Doug Aldrich, guitarist for The Dead Daisies, shared his excitement:

"Hey guys, hope all is amazing where you are! Can’t wait to play for you all again. No matter where you see us, we’ll bring it, and you’re guaranteed to have a great night. So, roll on 2025! Let’s go!!"

Dan Byrne

Early last year, the band recorded “Light ‘Em Up” in both Nashville, Tennessee and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. While at the iconic Fame Studios, the guys were inspired by their surroundings and threw down some of their favourite blues’ classics offering a heartfelt nod to their musical influences. They released the “Lookin’ For Trouble” album on May 30.

The Dead Daisies

With more to come The Dead Daisies are set to deliver powerful performances and unforgettable music that will leave fans rocking all year long.

ROCK AND BLUES IS ALIVE & WELL!

Scarlet Rebels

TOUR DATES:

UK – AUGUST

13 - Limelight Belfast

14 - Corn Exchange Edinburgh

15 - NX Newcastle

16 - KK’s Steel Mill Wolverhampton

19 - TramShed Cardiff

20 - Islington Assembly Hall London

21 - Picturedrome Holmfirth

23 - Stonedead Festival Newark

For more info and tickets, head to thedeaddaisies.com/tour-2025/