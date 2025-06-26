Ludlow Male Voice Choir celebrates 20 years with Summer Concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This celebratory evening will showcase the rich harmonies and heartfelt performances the choir is known for, set in the atmospheric surroundings of one of Ludlow’s iconic venues. Whether you're a lifelong supporter or hearing the choir for the first time, the event promises a vibrant and uplifting night of music, community and celebration.

Tickets are just £10 and are available directly from Ludlow Brewery or by calling 01584 873291.

The Ludlow Male Voice Choir is delighted to be supported by local businesses including Ludlow Brewing Co., Bensons of Ludlow, and Mark Wiggin Estate Agents, whose sponsorship helps keep community music alive and thriving in the region.

LMVC at Ludlow Brewery

Don’t miss this landmark event — come and join us in celebrating two decades of song, friendship and local pride.