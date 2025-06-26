Cornovii Homes showcases sustainable living at Shrewsbury Food Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cornovii Developments was established to meet the housing needs of Shropshire residents by delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes across the county. Offering a range of tenures—including homes for sale, private rent, rent to own and shared ownership—Cornovii is committed to creating inclusive communities that work for everyone.

Located in The Quarry, just by the Chef’s Demo Stage, the Cornovii Homes stand will offer visitors a chance to learn more about the company’s commitment to building high-quality, energy-efficient homes across Shropshire—highlighting its latest development, Charles View, Weir Hill Road, off London Road, Shrewsbury. This beautiful riverside location features spacious, eco-conscious homes designed with solar panels, EV charging points, and air source heat pumps.

“Our homes are designed to be larger and significantly greener than the average new build,” said Debbie Hancox, Sales and Aftercare Manager. “We’re excited to meet festival-goers and share how we’re helping shape a more sustainable future for Shropshire.”

Cornovii Homes Logo

There’s something for the whole family at the Cornovii stand too, with children’s activities including colouring competition, building mini homes, and a giant “Spot the Difference” game that highlights what makes a Cornovii home truly stand out. Don’t miss your chance to win a cuddly bear that’s sure to delight the kids!

Come for the food, stay for the future—only at the Cornovii Homes stand!