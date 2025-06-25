Telford home care agency is one of the top 20 home care providers in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are 1,344 home care providers in the West Midlands and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the West Midlands received the award from the leading reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk , which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase.

According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

This is why homecare.co.uk’s Top 20 awards are crucial. They help people find high-quality care based on reviews from people receiving home care, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence.

People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Right at Home Telford has shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the West Midlands!”

Bright Gurupira, a spokesperson for Right at Home Telford, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been named one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the West Midlands. To be recognised by homecare.co.uk – based on the kind words and genuine experiences shared by the people we care for and their families – means the world to us.

“At Right at Home Telford, our ethos is simple: treat every client the way we’d want our own loved ones to be treated. That means time, consistency, compassion, and a genuine commitment to helping people live well in the place they know best — their own home.

“For us, this award isn’t just a badge — it’s a reflection of the trust our clients place in us every day. And we don’t take that lightly. It inspires us to keep raising the bar and continue delivering care that is personal, dignified, and rooted in relationship.”

For more information, head to homecare.co.uk.