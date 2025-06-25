Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The informative day-long Specific Learning Difficulties awareness training was delivered by award winning dyslexia specialist, Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE at the Chapel Field Conference Suites, near Whitchurch.

The event, co-ordinated by Mrs. Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, looked at dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, ADHD, autism and visual stress.

Specialist awareness training for Shropshire and West Midlands Lieutenancies.

Delegates from Shropshire and West Midlands Lieutenances came together to gain an understanding of these difficulties.

Mrs. Turner said: “What an astonishingly informative day. It was wonderful to bring together two lieutenancies for a day of training and networking. We received a real insight, not only to the meaning of the conditions, but also of how they affect the everyday life of people affected by them and the struggles they face.”