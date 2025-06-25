Jack Edmondson is victorious in the Powys sunshine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This year there was no forestry due to the extensive damage caused by Storm Darragh. PAR Homes sponsored Jack Edmondson won the Championship Solo class. Caio sidecar pairing Alun Davies / James Ferguson won the Championship Sidecar class and also the Kenny Williams trophy for best Mid Wales Sidecar.

Jack Edmondson on his way to overall victory. Picture: Gary Jones Photography

Powys riders Pip Davies won the Clubman class, Robert Jones was 2nd in the Classic Experts and Thomas Groves was 3rd in the Sportsman class.

Local rider Shaun Buchan won the Expert class. Rhayader riders Alex Walton and Adam James were 6th in the Championship class and 7th in the Experts respectively.

The ladies class went to Katie Walker. Newbridge-on-Wye pairing Edgar Mason / Gethin Lawrence won the Clubman Sidecar class and also scooped the Best Sidecar team award with Martin Paosila-Jones and George Williams.

Rhayader Motor Club won the best Club Team award and ET James Gas Gas team won the best one make team.

It was good to see Triumph motorcycles competing in the Welsh again and Triumph Racing won the best Trade Team award.

Two sidecar pairings from Australia, Max / Samuel Hutcheson and Shane Schiller / Steve Doecke made the trip worthwhile with an excellent 2nd and 3rd in the Championship sidecar class.